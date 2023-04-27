Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pregnant woman’s body found on YMCA beach in Visakhapatnam

While the police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by her, the autopsy report and phone call data are likely to provide more clues in the case.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mystery shrouds the death of a five-month pregnant woman whose semi-naked body was found under suspicious circumstances on YMCA beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.  Police suspect that the 24-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by her in-laws, which forced her to take the extreme step.

While the police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by her, the autopsy report and phone call data are likely to provide more clues in the case. “Though no injury marks have been found on the deceased’s body, we are probing all possible angles,” the police said. The deceased was identified as Swetha, a resident of the Pedagantyada area, who married a year ago.

According to the police, Swetha had an altercation with her in-laws an hour before leaving home on Tuesday. She also had a conversation with her husband, Manikanta, who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

Swetha’s mother Ramadevi, in her complaint, blamed the woman’s in-laws. She alleged that they harassed Swetha for a month after her marriage and that her husband threatened to divorce her. Meanwhile, Manikanta alleged that he had tried to convince Shweta to stay calm as all the issues would be settled soon.

