Seven held for murder of TDP corporator

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Repalle TDP corporator on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as A Ramakrishna (49), TDP corporator of 14 the ward in Repalle.

According to the police, the deceased TDP corporator A Ramakrishna allegedly got into a fight with local TDP leader D Venkat Kumar for setting up hoardings in the area recently. Since then, Venkat has developed a grudge against Ramakrishna, said police. After a few days, Ramakrishna reportedly posted some derogatory comments against Venkat on social media. Enraged by this, Venkat sketched a plan to kill Ramakrishna, added police.

Following the instructions of the key accused, his workers K Pavan Babu, Y Rajesh, U Yogendra, R Paparao, D Siva Prithvi attacked Ramakrishna, while he was on his way to morning walk and allegedly beat him to death with iron rods and fled from the scene.

Suffering a severe head injury, Ramakrishna died on the spot. Upon receiving a complaint, Repalle police filed a case and started a probe. The police identified the accused through CCTV footage and nabbed them. They arrested all seven people including Venkat and recovered the weapons used in the crime.

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested seven people in connection with the murder of Repalle TDP corporator on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as A Ramakrishna (49), TDP corporator of 14 the ward in Repalle. According to the police, the deceased TDP corporator A Ramakrishna allegedly got into a fight with local TDP leader D Venkat Kumar for setting up hoardings in the area recently. Since then, Venkat has developed a grudge against Ramakrishna, said police. After a few days, Ramakrishna reportedly posted some derogatory comments against Venkat on social media. Enraged by this, Venkat sketched a plan to kill Ramakrishna, added police. Following the instructions of the key accused, his workers K Pavan Babu, Y Rajesh, U Yogendra, R Paparao, D Siva Prithvi attacked Ramakrishna, while he was on his way to morning walk and allegedly beat him to death with iron rods and fled from the scene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Suffering a severe head injury, Ramakrishna died on the spot. Upon receiving a complaint, Repalle police filed a case and started a probe. The police identified the accused through CCTV footage and nabbed them. They arrested all seven people including Venkat and recovered the weapons used in the crime.