Sudan crisis: One expatriate from Andhra reach India, two others arrive at Jeddah

According to the official reports, three people with the permission of the Indian Embassy are making arrangements to reach India on their own through travel agencies.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

People being evacuated from Sudan due to the current conflict

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan, an expatriate from Andhra reached India on Wednesday night through the navy ship, which sailed from Sudan port on Tuesday.  As many as 58 expatriates from Andhra, who were stuck in the violence-hit nation, were traced by APNRTS. While 34 people have reached the Sudan port safely, two have reached Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

According to the official reports, three people with the permission of the Indian Embassy are making arrangements to reach India on their own through travel agencies. The remaining 29 people would be brought to India safely, informed APNRTS.

Sudan has been facing a conflict between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days, which claimed more than 427 lives, including at least 273 civilians and has left over 3,700 injured. India launched a rescue operation named, Operation Kaveri, to bring back its nationals from Sudan, which is around 4,000 people, according to official reports.

As part of this, the Indians are being shifted from Sudan to Jeddah through ships and flights and then to Delhi and Mumbai. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed the APNRTS officials to take necessary action to evacuate the Andhra people stuck in the strife-torn country and provide required flight tickets and other travel arrangements to reach their native places.

Following this, APNRTS has set up a special helpline desk to identify the AP residents in the country and created a Whatsapp group with all 58 people, and registered them with the embassy.APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati requested the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Sudan to make necessary arrangements to evacuate Andhra people stuck in Sudan.APNRTS officials are trying to identify the details of other AP people who are not yet traced. Andhra Pradesh resident commissioner Himanshu Shukla, APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha Rani are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the nationals safely to India.

Conflict claims 427 lives

Sudan has been facing a conflict between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days, which claimed more than 427 lives. India launched a rescue operation named, Operation Kaveri, to bring back its nationals from Sudan

