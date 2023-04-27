Suspended TDP leader gets lifer in minor girl suicide case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The POCSO Special Court on Wednesday sentenced suspended TDP leader Vinod Kumar Jain (50) for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl and abetting suicide. POCSO Special Court Judge S Rajini pronounced the verdict after verifying evidence produced by police against Vinod Kumar and examining the witnesses. She further imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on him. A sum of Rs 2.4 lakh will be paid to the girl’s parents from the fine.

Speaking to TNIE, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the former TDP leader and 37th division corporator candidate Vinod Kumar was arrested on January 30, 2022 for harassing the minor girl by touching her inappropriately and forcing her to commit suicide by jumping from the five-storey Lotus Legend Apartments at Kummaripalem, in which she resided.

Jain, too, used to reside in the same building.Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family members, a case was registered against Vinod Kumar under Sections 305, 306, 354, 509 and 506 of IPC and Section 8 R/W 10 of POCSO Act.

During the investigation, the police found a note in the girl’s schoolbag accusing Vinod Kumar of harassing her while she was using the elevator and playing in the cellar. She mentioned Vinod Kumar’s name in the letter explaining the reason for her extreme step.

“We have completed both the investigation and the trial process in 15 months and ensured that the accused gets punishment for the crime he committed. Special emphasis has been laid on conviction-based policing to create fear among perpetrators of crimes,” the CP said.

VIJAYAWADA: The POCSO Special Court on Wednesday sentenced suspended TDP leader Vinod Kumar Jain (50) for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl and abetting suicide. POCSO Special Court Judge S Rajini pronounced the verdict after verifying evidence produced by police against Vinod Kumar and examining the witnesses. She further imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on him. A sum of Rs 2.4 lakh will be paid to the girl’s parents from the fine. Speaking to TNIE, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the former TDP leader and 37th division corporator candidate Vinod Kumar was arrested on January 30, 2022 for harassing the minor girl by touching her inappropriately and forcing her to commit suicide by jumping from the five-storey Lotus Legend Apartments at Kummaripalem, in which she resided. Jain, too, used to reside in the same building.Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family members, a case was registered against Vinod Kumar under Sections 305, 306, 354, 509 and 506 of IPC and Section 8 R/W 10 of POCSO Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the investigation, the police found a note in the girl’s schoolbag accusing Vinod Kumar of harassing her while she was using the elevator and playing in the cellar. She mentioned Vinod Kumar’s name in the letter explaining the reason for her extreme step. “We have completed both the investigation and the trial process in 15 months and ensured that the accused gets punishment for the crime he committed. Special emphasis has been laid on conviction-based policing to create fear among perpetrators of crimes,” the CP said.