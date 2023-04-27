Teach a fitting lesson to YSRC for betrayal, Chandrababu Naidu appeals to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of burdening the people with increasing prices of essential commodities and enhancing taxes, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to teach a fitting lesson to the YSRC government, which betrayed all sections.

As part of his three-day visit to the erstwhile combined Guntur district, Naidu addressed a roadshow at Sattenapalli and launched a broadside against Jagan. Apart from imposing taxes to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore on people, the government has also burdened them with Rs 10 lakh crore debt. “Jagan cannot create wealth as his government is totally dependent on debts,” Naidu remarked.

Earlier in the day, Naidu interacted with Muslims at Dharanikota. The TDP chief said he came to know the issues of minorities so as to evolve and implement an action plan for their uplift after the party comes to power in the State in the next elections. Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of betraying the minorities a lot, he said several schemes implemented by the TDP regime for their welfare were discontinued by the YSRC government.

During an interaction with farm workers at Amaravati, Naidu asserted that the government should do good to the poor people but should not trouble them. Stating that the previous TDP regime never increased the power tariff, he said the YSRC government enhanced the tariff eight times in the last four years. Apart from rolling out Deepam and other schemes, the TDP government developed basic infrastructure. But Jagan did nothing in the past four years, he remarked.

