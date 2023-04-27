Home States Andhra Pradesh

Undavalli accepts TDP’s debate invite

Describing his choices for the venue as the best suitable for conducting the debate, Undavalli observed that TDP and Jana Sena were passing statements, favouring the company.

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Accepting TDP’s invite to debate on the Margadarsi chit fund case, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar suggested two venues to discuss the alleged irregularities in the operations of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL).It may be recalled that TDP spokesperson GV Reddy, who spoke in favour of the company, had proposed to conduct a debate on the matter at the Press Club in Hyderabad on April 30.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Undavalli said he was ready to participate in the debate with GV Reddy, but wanted the date to be postponed to the second week of May as everyone’s focus would be on the inauguration of the newly-constructed secretariat building in Telangana on April 30.

Elaborating on his choices for the venue, the veteran politician said the debate could be held at Ramoji Film City and added that he would be happy, if MCFPL chairman Ch Ramoji Rao participates, even if as a mute spectator. The second option, he said, was NTR Trust Bhavan, the TDP headquarters at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. “I don’t mind debating on the issue at the TDP office,” he said exuding confidence.

Describing his choices for the venue as the best suitable for conducting the debate, Undavalli observed that TDP and Jana Sena were passing statements, favouring the company. Further, he expressed surprise over actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s JSP supporting Ramoji Rao on the Margadarsi issue. Undavalli has been waging a legal battle against MCFPL for over a decade.

He observed, “If Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) had the right to collect deposits from the public, it would be major news for all HUF members in the country.”Asserting that he has never met Ramoji Rao, he made it clear that he did not have any personal grudge against the media baron or TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “Whatever may be the outcome from apex court, once the judgement is delivered, my mission would be completed and I would abide by the SC judgement,” he said and added, “I am investing all my resources, capabilities and energy on two issues -- AP Reorganisation Act and Margadarsi. Once these are cleared in the court of law, I will keep quiet.”

