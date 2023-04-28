Andhra Pradesh: Mom’s struggle for justice pays off after 15 months

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “We have been through a living hell for the past one and half years. The false allegations levelled against us made our lives difficult. But we decided to stay strong and fight it out legally until the accused was convicted,” said Anuradha, the mother of the minor girl who had died by suicide after being unable to bear the sexual harassment by suspended TDP leader Vinod Kumar Jain in 2022.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE on Thursday on Vijayawada POCSO special court sentencing Vinod Kumar Jain to life imprisonment, Anuradha said, “We were in a state of shock when we came to know that our neighbour had committed such a heinous act."

"How could he even think of harassing our girl who grew up right in front of him? We feel vindicated as the court has sent a strong message to sexual predators.” “We sincerely thank the judiciary and the police department for teaching the accused a lesson,” she expressed her gratitude.

The 14-year-old minor girl ended her life on January 29, 2022, by jumping from a five-storey apartment at Kummaripalem after she was unable to bear the sexual advances of the suspended TDP leader. Vinod Kumar Jain was arrested immediately on January 30, 2022, for harassing the deceased minor girl by touching her inappropriately and abetting her suicide.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s family, a case was registered against the accused under sections 305, 354, 509, 506 of IPC and section 8 R/W 10 of the POCSO act. During the investigation, police found a note in the deceased girl’s schoolbag accusing Vinod Kumar of harassing her and touching her inappropriately while using the elevator or playing in the cellar.

The victim had mentioned Vinod’s name in her suicide note, explaining how he left her tormented and forced her to take the extreme step. Raising concern over how several sexual harassment cases go unreported in the country, the victim’s mother emphasised the need of increasing awareness on such issues in society.“We will continue to raise awareness over sexual harassment against minor girls and women in the future,” Anuradha added.

Meanwhile, State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited the girl’s house on Thursday and extended her support to the family. Padma said that the incident of child molestation and suicide has shocked everyone in the state and life imprisonment for the accused Vinod Kumar Jain is a great relief to the family. “Stringent punishment to the molester has increased respect for the judiciary,” said Vasireddy Padma.

On the other hand, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata appreciated the investigation officers of West zone police for a speedy probe and for submitting all the crucial evidence to the court. He further said that CCTV footage, a suicide letter retrieved from the girl’s bag and information obtained from her mobile and tablet played a crucial role in completing the trial of the case in 15 months.

