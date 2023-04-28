Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan launches INDGAP Verification Programme

In the coming days, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the Global Gap certification standards.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched INDGAP Verification Programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Quality Council of India (QCI) Chairman Jaxay Shah and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi exchanged the certification agreement documents in the presence of the Chief Minister.INDGAP provides a mechanism, which gives direction to introduce quality in the production system to ensure food safety and hygiene, thereby increasing the acceptability of the produce by consumers and the food processing industry.

Through GAP certification, the Andhra Pradesh government provides the facility to export the crop yield of farmers with quality standards at a premium price, not only domestically but also to more than 100 countries in the world. Other countries recognise the GAP certification given to farmers in our country as INDGAP certification. In the coming days, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the Global Gap certification standards.

Then the commercial demand for agricultural and horticultural products grown by farmers will be high in the world market. The QCI has developed the INDGAP certification scheme with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India. It has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the domestic and international markets. GAP certification is done in five categories, namely fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDGAP Jagan Mohan Reddy QCI
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp