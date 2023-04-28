CM Jagan launches INDGAP Verification Programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched INDGAP Verification Programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Quality Council of India (QCI) Chairman Jaxay Shah and Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi exchanged the certification agreement documents in the presence of the Chief Minister.INDGAP provides a mechanism, which gives direction to introduce quality in the production system to ensure food safety and hygiene, thereby increasing the acceptability of the produce by consumers and the food processing industry.

Through GAP certification, the Andhra Pradesh government provides the facility to export the crop yield of farmers with quality standards at a premium price, not only domestically but also to more than 100 countries in the world. Other countries recognise the GAP certification given to farmers in our country as INDGAP certification. In the coming days, the INDGAP certification standards will be aligned with the Global Gap certification standards.

Then the commercial demand for agricultural and horticultural products grown by farmers will be high in the world market. The QCI has developed the INDGAP certification scheme with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India. It has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the domestic and international markets. GAP certification is done in five categories, namely fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

