‘Illegal’ kidney transplant: Sri Tirumala hospital in Andhra Pradesh sealed

The action came after a man claimed that he was cheated by middlemen to whom he sold his kidney.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District administration on Thursday sealed Sri Tirumala Hospital in Pedurthi following allegations of illegal kidney transplantation being performed at the establishment. As per the directive of district Collector A Mallikarjuna, a team of doctors led by DMHO (district medical and health officer) P Jagadeeswara Rao inspected the hospital.

The team found that the hospital was treating outpatients and even performing surgeries without being registered under Clinical Establishment Act 2002/2007.

It had two operation theatres and other medical equipment. Later, the hospital was sealed based on a report submitted by the team. The action came after a man claimed that he was cheated by middlemen to whom he sold his kidney.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police, which was later transferred to Pendurthi police station.

Stating that he knew one of the middlemen, Kama Raju of VAMBAY Colony in Madhurawada, Vinay said Raju had suggested he sell his kidney so as to solve his financial problems.

Later, the accused, along with two others Srinu and Ileana, approached him and offered Rs 8 lakh. They took him to a hospital for a total body test.

Meanwhile, Vinay’s parents learnt about his plans and sent him to his relatives’ house in Hyderabad to prevent him from selling his kidney.

However, Vinay sold his kidney as Raju reportedly continued to approach him. He was taken to the hospital at Pendurthi where the kidney transplantation was done.

The complainant further told police that he was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh instead of the promised Rs 8 lakh. When he tried to contact the trio, they did not respond.

Pendurthi CI Ramakrishna said they registered a case based on Vinay’s complaint and visited the hospital on Thursday morning, but it was closed. The doctors and the three middlemen are at large, he said.

Meanwhile, the police sent Vinay Kumar to King George Hospital for a medical examination.

Police Commissioner CM Trivikram Varma has instructed the police to intensify the investigation to arrest the accused and unravel the facts in the case.

