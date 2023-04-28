Rs 19.28 lakhs unaccounted cash seized from SROs and tahsildar offices in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its surprise inspections at sub-registrar offices (SROs) and tahsildar offices for the second day, as many as nine teams of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out search operations at various places in the state on Thursday.

During the searches, the anti-graft officials reportedly seized incriminating documents from the offices and collected unaccounted cash worth Rs 19.28 lakh from their possession. A total of seven SROs and two tahsildar offices were inspected and various irregularities were found during the raids, said the ACB Director General (DG) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

According to an official release on Thursday, the ACB DG Rajendranath Reddy said that they noticed unauthorised persons were entering into offices and involving in the daily operations of the office pertaining to land and other document registrations.

In all the seven SROs, ACB officials mainly noticed that office staff collected amounts under the table from the public through unauthorised persons and document writers for getting their work done. “Cases under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against the tainted officers for accepting bribes from the public,” said DG Rajendranath Reddy.

In Badvel SRO, ACB officials recovered Rs 2.7 lakh from a person and another Rs 2.1 lakh from a document writer. The officials also seized unaccounted cash from the staff at Anantapur rural SRO, Kandukur SRO, Tirupati rural SRO, Narsapur SRO, Jagadamba SRO and Tuni SRO.

