Staff issues will be resolved soon: Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has stated that the issues of government employees will be resolved in a time-bound manner. Speaking to media persons after holding talks with the leaders of employees' associations at the Secretariat on Thursday, Botcha, who is a member of the Group of Ministers to discuss the employees’ issues, said the government had paid almost 70% of dues to them by March 31, 2023, and orders will be issued in May for settling the remaining payments.

Stating that another round of talks will be held to discuss the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), he informed that they also discussed the regularisation of contract employees and the government will soon come up with the necessary guidelines.

Revealing that the government came up with timelines to resolve the issues of employees, AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatarami Reddy said an order related to the new DA is likely to be released on Friday or next week. The government has paid Rs 5,800 crore in dues to the employees. The government has also decided to put a proposal before the State cabinet for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for the employees recruited under the notifications released prior to 2004, he informed.

AP JAC Amaravati State president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the government released Rs 5,800 crore dues because of their agitation. Stating that they are yet to get clarity on when the government will pay the remaining dues to the employees, the AP JAC leader said there is also no clarity on the regularisation of contract employees.

