Andhra Pradesh: ED attaches Rs 31-crore assets of DesignTech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth Rs 31.20 crore belonging to DesignTech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL), during a probe into the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam on Friday.

ED took up the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the basis of an FIR registered by AP CID against DTSPL and others. The firm has been accused of cheating the State government by diverting and siphoning off funds in the case of APSSDC-Siemens project, which was meant to promote skill development and entrepreneurship in the State.

In its investigation, the ED found that DTSPL, its director and others diverted government funds with the help of shell entities through multi-layered transactions and siphoned off the funds via bogus invoices under the pretext of supply of services. According to ED, part of the diverted funds was received back by DTSPL through its bank accounts.

“The proceeds of crime in the possession of DTSPL have been traced in the form of fixed deposits totalling to Rs 31.20 crore, and have been provisionally attached during the investigation,’’ the ED said. The ED had four people in March this year.

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached properties worth Rs 31.20 crore belonging to DesignTech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL), during a probe into the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam on Friday. ED took up the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the basis of an FIR registered by AP CID against DTSPL and others. The firm has been accused of cheating the State government by diverting and siphoning off funds in the case of APSSDC-Siemens project, which was meant to promote skill development and entrepreneurship in the State. In its investigation, the ED found that DTSPL, its director and others diverted government funds with the help of shell entities through multi-layered transactions and siphoned off the funds via bogus invoices under the pretext of supply of services. According to ED, part of the diverted funds was received back by DTSPL through its bank accounts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The proceeds of crime in the possession of DTSPL have been traced in the form of fixed deposits totalling to Rs 31.20 crore, and have been provisionally attached during the investigation,’’ the ED said. The ED had four people in March this year.