Andhra Pradesh: No power cuts, no load reliefs, assures energy special chief secretary

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There is no power crisis and no question of emergency load reliefs in May month. However, power demand has increased manifold in Andhra Pradesh and reached a record high of 247 million units (MU) on April 20. It is expected that the power demand may reach 250 MU per day in the coming days. However, as the Rabi season is coming to an end, the power demand for agriculture is seeing a downward trend and the officials expect the demand for power might not cross 250 MU per day in this summer season.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary of Energy Vijayanand said that the State government has prepared an action plan to supply power in all sectors without load reliefs. He made it clear that they are purchasing five to ten million units per day to meet the demand and it will be continued in May month.

“Our top priority is to provide quality power supply to the consumers. The fact is the average power consumption in April has increased by five to six per cent when compared to the corresponding demand in April 2022. The power situation eases in the state during the past week due to widespread showers and rains in the State.

Although the unusually hot summer has ensured demand for electricity remained high, the shortfall has been reduced. On April 20, power demand reached a record high of 247MU followed by 241MU on April 21, 228MU on April 22, 211MU on April 23. Again the demand rose to 232MU on April 27,” Vijayanand said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment has awarded environmental clearance for the expansion of the Lower Sileru hydropower expansion project. Lower Sileru would start generating an additional 230 MW of hydropower.

