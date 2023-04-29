Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: No power cuts, no load reliefs, assures energy special chief secretary

Although the unusually hot summer has ensured demand for electricity remained high, the shortfall has been reduced.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

power cut, power lines, maintenance work

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: There is no power crisis and no question of emergency load reliefs in May month. However, power demand has increased manifold in Andhra Pradesh and reached a record high of 247 million units (MU) on April 20. It is expected that the power demand may reach 250 MU per day in the coming days. However, as the Rabi season is coming to an end, the power demand for agriculture is seeing a downward trend and the officials expect the demand for power might not cross 250 MU per day in this summer season. 

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary of Energy Vijayanand said that the State government has prepared an action plan to supply power in all sectors without load reliefs. He made it clear that they are purchasing five to ten million units per day to meet the demand and it will be continued in May month. 

“Our top priority is to provide quality power supply to the consumers. The fact is the average power consumption in April has increased by five to six per cent when compared to the corresponding demand in April 2022. The power situation eases in the state during the past week due to widespread showers and rains in the State. 

Although the unusually hot summer has ensured demand for electricity remained high, the shortfall has been reduced. On April 20, power demand reached a record high of 247MU followed by 241MU on April 21, 228MU on April 22, 211MU on April 23. Again the demand rose to 232MU on April 27,” Vijayanand said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment has awarded environmental clearance for the expansion of the Lower Sileru hydropower expansion project. Lower Sileru would start generating an additional 230 MW of hydropower. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
no power crisis power demand record high hydropower
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp