Andhra Pradesh to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in May

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures and normal to below-normal minimum temperatures in May. The coastal areas of AP are likely to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

The average rainfall across the country in May is predicted to be normal, ranging 91-109% of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is about 61.4 mm based on data from 1971-2020. However, most parts of AP are expected to receive below-normal rainfall.

Due to the prevailing lower tropospheric South Easterly and South Westerly winds over AP and Yanam, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are also expected to occur at isolated places over North Coastal AP, Yanam, South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema for the next five days.

These predictions are significant for farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions and prepare for the weather conditions in the coming month.

With these weather predictions in mind, the public is advised to take necessary measures to protect themselves from the heat and stay hydrated.

