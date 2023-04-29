Be ready to implement Jaganannaku Chebudam from May 9: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the importance of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, which will be launched on May 9, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to be fully prepared to redress the people’s grievances at individual and family level to their best satisfaction.

Holding a high-level review meeting with District Collectors and SPs through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said the ultimate aim of Jaganannaku Chebudam, which is an improvised version of Spandana grievance redressal mechanism, is to solve the problems of people within a time frame to their satisfaction. The official machinery should ensure that the complainants are fully satisfied, he observed.

Jagan said his government considers Jaganannaku Chebudam as a prestigious one since the programme has been prefixed with his name. The project monitoring units at the mandal, district, division and CMO level should keep track of the messages, suggestions, grievances and feedback received through the helpline 1902, besides conveying the messages of the Chief Minister to the people directly, he said, adding that Jaganannaku Chebudam connects the people directly to the CMO.

Volunteers at the village and ward secretariats should go door-to-door to explain the importance of helpline numbers before May 9. Senior IAS officers will visit the districts assigned to them once in 15 days and monitor the functioning of Jaganannaku Chebudam along with Collectors. These reviews will be monitored every fortnight at the CMO, DGP and Chief Secretary levels.

He said the official machinery should strive to bring a good name to the government by effectively implementing the programme as the efficiency of the government depends on the competence of the bureaucracy. Along with the monitoring committees, special officers will also be appointed to ensure that the grievances will be efficiently addressed and solved to the best satisfaction of the people by taking follow-up measures. There should be strict monitoring of the functioning of village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Village Clinics, besides overseeing the construction of Jagananna housing colonies, he stressed.

He also directed the Collectors to pay special attention to Jagananna Housing Colonies, which consist of more than 1,000 houses as the government is spending around Rs 15,810 crore on housing alone in the current fiscal. He also instructed them to make preparations to distribute house site pattas to 48,000 poor people in NTR and Guntur districts in the second week of May. Every Saturday should be treated as ‘Housing Day’ and officials should visit the layouts at least twice a month, he asserted.

Asking the Collectors to own the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha programme, he told them to expedite the distribution of land documents to the owners in 2,000 villages in the first phase, where land resurvey is nearing completion and launch the second phase of the survey in 2,000 villages from May 25. Under the programme, resurvey of lands will be taken up in 17,464 revenue villages across the State.

Extending the review to Nadu-Nedu, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete digitalisation in 15,715 government schools before June 12 by installing Interactive Flat Panels ending the first phase. The work should be taken up in 16,461 and 13,000 schools in the second and third phases of the programme. High-quality standards should be maintained in the renovation of government schools under Nadu-Nedu. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits should be distributed to students on June 12 when schools will be reopened, he said. He also asked the Collectors and SPs to take stringent action to curb drug abuse by taking up awareness programmes across the State in a big way.

The toll-free number of SEB should be displayed widely to report any activity related to the use of drugs, besides setting up special divisions in each district police unit to curb the drug menace. He suggested setting up intelligence units in educational institutions and getting feedback from them on the use of drugs. Asking officials to take up counselling for students, he wanted stringent action against drug smugglers and peddlers.

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the importance of ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, which will be launched on May 9, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to be fully prepared to redress the people’s grievances at individual and family level to their best satisfaction. Holding a high-level review meeting with District Collectors and SPs through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said the ultimate aim of Jaganannaku Chebudam, which is an improvised version of Spandana grievance redressal mechanism, is to solve the problems of people within a time frame to their satisfaction. The official machinery should ensure that the complainants are fully satisfied, he observed. Jagan said his government considers Jaganannaku Chebudam as a prestigious one since the programme has been prefixed with his name. The project monitoring units at the mandal, district, division and CMO level should keep track of the messages, suggestions, grievances and feedback received through the helpline 1902, besides conveying the messages of the Chief Minister to the people directly, he said, adding that Jaganannaku Chebudam connects the people directly to the CMO. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Volunteers at the village and ward secretariats should go door-to-door to explain the importance of helpline numbers before May 9. Senior IAS officers will visit the districts assigned to them once in 15 days and monitor the functioning of Jaganannaku Chebudam along with Collectors. These reviews will be monitored every fortnight at the CMO, DGP and Chief Secretary levels. He said the official machinery should strive to bring a good name to the government by effectively implementing the programme as the efficiency of the government depends on the competence of the bureaucracy. Along with the monitoring committees, special officers will also be appointed to ensure that the grievances will be efficiently addressed and solved to the best satisfaction of the people by taking follow-up measures. There should be strict monitoring of the functioning of village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Village Clinics, besides overseeing the construction of Jagananna housing colonies, he stressed. He also directed the Collectors to pay special attention to Jagananna Housing Colonies, which consist of more than 1,000 houses as the government is spending around Rs 15,810 crore on housing alone in the current fiscal. He also instructed them to make preparations to distribute house site pattas to 48,000 poor people in NTR and Guntur districts in the second week of May. Every Saturday should be treated as ‘Housing Day’ and officials should visit the layouts at least twice a month, he asserted. Asking the Collectors to own the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha programme, he told them to expedite the distribution of land documents to the owners in 2,000 villages in the first phase, where land resurvey is nearing completion and launch the second phase of the survey in 2,000 villages from May 25. Under the programme, resurvey of lands will be taken up in 17,464 revenue villages across the State. Extending the review to Nadu-Nedu, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete digitalisation in 15,715 government schools before June 12 by installing Interactive Flat Panels ending the first phase. The work should be taken up in 16,461 and 13,000 schools in the second and third phases of the programme. High-quality standards should be maintained in the renovation of government schools under Nadu-Nedu. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits should be distributed to students on June 12 when schools will be reopened, he said. He also asked the Collectors and SPs to take stringent action to curb drug abuse by taking up awareness programmes across the State in a big way. The toll-free number of SEB should be displayed widely to report any activity related to the use of drugs, besides setting up special divisions in each district police unit to curb the drug menace. He suggested setting up intelligence units in educational institutions and getting feedback from them on the use of drugs. Asking officials to take up counselling for students, he wanted stringent action against drug smugglers and peddlers.