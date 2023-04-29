Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gandhi park to be opened for public soon

Published: 29th April 2023

VMC (Vijayawada Municipal Corporation) amusement park established in the Rajiv Gandhi park

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri announced that the Gandhi Park would be opened to the public in a few days. On Friday, she inspected the progress of works in the park and instructed the officials to finish the renovation works of the Park within two days. 

There are 20 parks in the city, yet Gandhi Park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers, said the civic chief.  

Renovation of aquaria, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms, and parking area, which are all worth `3 crore were taken up to provide utmost entertainment to families. After several requests from the public, GMC has allocated `6 crore for the renovation of the park. 

She instructed workers to finish all the pending works within the stipulated time. She directed the town planning officials to remove encroachments surrounding the park. Greenery works in the park should be expedited to provide a pleasant experience, said Kirthi Chekuri.

Kirthi said the park, spread over six km, was neglected for over 20 years due to lack of funds and maintenance. It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Swaraj Maidan pillar was erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a Clock Tower was built in 1938 are major attractions. 

