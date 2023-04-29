Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu did nothing for Dalits’ welfare: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

The popularity of Jagan among BCs, SCs, STs  and minorities is steadily increasing.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | EPS)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Friday alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Dalits in the State. 

Speaking to media persons, he challenged Naidu for a debate on the economic uplift of Dalits. Citing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 53,000 crore for the welfare of Dalits, he asked Naidu to reveal what he had done for their uplift during the previous TDP regime.

He reminded the reported comments of Naidu and his son Lokesh against Dalits. “Not even a single scheme or work was taken up for the development of Dalits when Naidu was the CM. In the name of Dalits, TDP workers resorted to looting public money,” he observed. 

The popularity of Jagan among BCs, SCs, STs and minorities is steadily increasing. During Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programmes, people are expressing happiness over the implementation of a plethora of welfare schemes. The YSRC government is committed to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden people, he said. 

Accusing Naidu and Lokesh of resorting to cheap criticism of the YSRC government, Nagarjuna said Dalits are ready to teach Naidu a befitting lesson for his anti-Dalit stand. Meanwhile, YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said Naidu totally failed in ensuring the welfare of Dalits during the previous TDP regime. 

“We are ready to explain the difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government in implementing schemes for the welfare of Dalits. Jagan has initiated several measures for the social, economic and political empowerment of Dalits,” he averred.

