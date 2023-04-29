Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP did a lot for Dalits’ economic uplift, YSRC has done nothing for them: Naidu

Stating that the TDP government implemented 28 special schemes for Dalits and ensured their effective implementation, he said Dalit colonies were given priority in the development of basic amenities.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Asserting that the party has done a lot for the benefit of SCs, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said no other party has done so much for Dalits so far and no party can do so in the future. “But we have failed in taking our good work to the people,” he observed.

Addressing a meeting of Dalit leaders at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu felt that there was a need for more awareness among them to thwart a ruler like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is betraying people with false information.

“You should prepare a strong cadre. Politics is not for limited people. There should be the involvement and blessings of all the people,” he asserted.

Stating that the TDP government implemented 28 special schemes for Dalits and ensured their effective implementation, he said Dalit colonies were given priority in the development of basic amenities. It was the TDP government that laid 6,000 km of cement roads in Dalit colonies, and supply 100 units of free power to all the houses in the SC colonies. “If we challenge what we did to Dalits and how the present government lifted all those schemes, they (YSRC leaders) can speak nothing, Naidu said.

Stating that it was the TDP, which constituted separate commissions and corporations of SCs and STs, he said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy diluted the corporations without releasing the State government matching funds for some of the schemes granted by the Centre. “The present YSRC government has not spent a single penny for SC corporation in the last four years and not allocated any funds for the SC sub-plan,” Naidu deplored.
 

