Varikaselipuda project all set to pick pace as NBWL gives clearance 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hopes of the people of Palnadu have been raised with the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) giving clearance for the construction of the Varikaselipuda lift irrigation project. Works are expected to gain pace as the acquisition of 19.3 acres of forest land was completed.

The idea of the project was conceived in 1952. Although officials had completed the land acquisition and prepared a total budget, the conversion of 19.3 acres in Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary near Gottipalla and Gangulakunta villages had become a bottleneck for the project for the past 30 years.

Ever since, there has been no progress in the project despite two former chief ministers—late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu—laying stones three times in 1996, 2008 and 2017.

The total estimated cost of the project was pegged at over Rs 1,273 crore. The scheme was designed to provide irrigation water to 72,776 acres in Durgi, Veldurthi, Macherla, Gurazala, and Bollapalli mandals in Palnadu district, and drinking water to 4.5 lakh people.

Local Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy had worked towards getting the forest clearances from NBWL.

MP Krishna Devarayalu said the irrigation project has been a dream of Palnadu people for the past 70 years. Elaborating, he added that though Nagarjuna Sagar project is close by, water from the right canal only reaches the upper Palnadu region. People in the lower Palnadu region, including Vinukonda and Macherla, have been suffering from insufficient drinking and irrigation water, the legislator explained.

With the NBWL giving the clearance, we are expecting that the construction would be completed soon and the people in the surrounding regions would be able to finally get sufficient drinking water, he hoped. Recently, the scheme was revised following the Municipal Administration Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh’s insistence to provide water to Pullalacheruvu mandal.

The State government has already approved phase-two works with a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. About 2,476 acres in Marrivemula, 6,641 acres in Mutukula and 1,338 acres in Sathakodu villages of the total 10,456 acres in Pullalacheruvu mandal will be irrigated under phase-II of the project.

Irrigating 72K acres

The scheme was designed to provide irrigation water to 72,776 acres in Durgi, Veldurthi, Macherla, Gurazala, and Bollapalli mandals and drinking water to 4.5 lakh people

GUNTUR: Hopes of the people of Palnadu have been raised with the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) giving clearance for the construction of the Varikaselipuda lift irrigation project. Works are expected to gain pace as the acquisition of 19.3 acres of forest land was completed. The idea of the project was conceived in 1952. Although officials had completed the land acquisition and prepared a total budget, the conversion of 19.3 acres in Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary near Gottipalla and Gangulakunta villages had become a bottleneck for the project for the past 30 years. Ever since, there has been no progress in the project despite two former chief ministers—late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu—laying stones three times in 1996, 2008 and 2017. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The total estimated cost of the project was pegged at over Rs 1,273 crore. The scheme was designed to provide irrigation water to 72,776 acres in Durgi, Veldurthi, Macherla, Gurazala, and Bollapalli mandals in Palnadu district, and drinking water to 4.5 lakh people. Local Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy had worked towards getting the forest clearances from NBWL. MP Krishna Devarayalu said the irrigation project has been a dream of Palnadu people for the past 70 years. Elaborating, he added that though Nagarjuna Sagar project is close by, water from the right canal only reaches the upper Palnadu region. People in the lower Palnadu region, including Vinukonda and Macherla, have been suffering from insufficient drinking and irrigation water, the legislator explained. With the NBWL giving the clearance, we are expecting that the construction would be completed soon and the people in the surrounding regions would be able to finally get sufficient drinking water, he hoped. Recently, the scheme was revised following the Municipal Administration Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh’s insistence to provide water to Pullalacheruvu mandal. The State government has already approved phase-two works with a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. About 2,476 acres in Marrivemula, 6,641 acres in Mutukula and 1,338 acres in Sathakodu villages of the total 10,456 acres in Pullalacheruvu mandal will be irrigated under phase-II of the project. Irrigating 72K acres The scheme was designed to provide irrigation water to 72,776 acres in Durgi, Veldurthi, Macherla, Gurazala, and Bollapalli mandals and drinking water to 4.5 lakh people