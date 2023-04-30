Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM diverted Supreme Court sub-plan funds: Lokesh

Lokesh described Jagan as a great person who registered a case under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a Dalit.

Published: 30th April 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing great injustice to Dalits in the State by diverting the SC sub-plan funds of Rs 28,149 crore, besides discontinuing several welfare schemes introduced by the previous TDP regime.

Dalits of Halaharvi in the Yemmiganur Assembly constituency met Lokesh at Nandavaram Rainbow School during his Yuva Galam Padayatra and informed him that they were not getting any loans on subsidy from the SC Corporation and that the SC Sub-Plan funds were being diverted to Navaratnalu.

Lokesh described Jagan as a great person who registered a case under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a Dalit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Dalits Nara Lokesh
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp