Andhra Pradesh CM diverted Supreme Court sub-plan funds: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing great injustice to Dalits in the State by diverting the SC sub-plan funds of Rs 28,149 crore, besides discontinuing several welfare schemes introduced by the previous TDP regime.

Dalits of Halaharvi in the Yemmiganur Assembly constituency met Lokesh at Nandavaram Rainbow School during his Yuva Galam Padayatra and informed him that they were not getting any loans on subsidy from the SC Corporation and that the SC Sub-Plan funds were being diverted to Navaratnalu.

Lokesh described Jagan as a great person who registered a case under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a Dalit.

