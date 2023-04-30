Different weather conditions prevail in AP districts; IMD forecasts rainfall

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a sudden change of weather in Andhra Pradesh, several parts witnessed different weather conditions on Saturday. Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada cities experienced cloudy weather and drizzles, while Rajahmundry, East Godavari, parts of West Godavari, and interior areas of Konaseema districts received a good spell of rain.

Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Nandyal, Guntur, Konaseema, East and West Godavari and Parvathipuram Manyam districts experienced thunderstorms. Light thunderstorms occurred at a few places over Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, with strong gusty winds reaching 40 kmph or more and accompanied by light to moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for the next five days, advising people to take necessary precautions. According to the IMD, on April 30, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms with hail, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, are likely at many places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema. On May 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema especially in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP.

Thunderstorms with hail, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.On May 2, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On May 3, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid going near trees and power lines.

