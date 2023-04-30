M Avinash flicks striker, wins awards and hearts

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man with many talents integrated with focus, strategy and body flexibility, who aced in various sports and games, especially in carrom, chess and yoga, is now training people and making them competitively ready.

34-year-old M Avinash, hailing from Pulabazaar in Kurnool city, had participated in various district, state and national level competitions and bagged several awards and hearts of people.

His immense interest in sports has made him lay his hands on several sports and games. Later, he developed a deep love for carrom and chess. Even though he lost his father Manchikanti Kasivisweswaraiah, who was an auto driver, to cardiac arrest in 2017 and taking care of his mother Maha Lakshmi, he never flinched to his financial struggles and went on to complete his graduation. Later, he completed his PG Diploma in Yoga. Now, he is working as general secretary for the Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh.

His training career began in 2009 as a PET master in a private school in Kurnool and continued to coach yoga, carrom and chess to over 4,000 students by collecting the minimum fees.

With his dedication, he proved time and again that anything is possible with hard work and consistency. It is to be noted that he stood in the 8th spot in carrom in South India level competitions which were held in Visakhapatnam in 2017-18.

Earlier he stood in the top 12 in Varanasi competitions held in 2016. He even assumed the role of team manager for the AP yoga team since 2015, which participated in several National-level competitions.

