Minor shuffle of senior IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government affected a minor shuffle of IAS officers on Saturday.

The special Chief Secretary (Minorities Welfare) was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare). He was also given full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary (Economically Weaker Sections) until further orders, duly relieving G Jaya Lakshmi from full additional charge (FAC). Jaya Lakshmi was posted as Principal Secretary (Social Welfare).

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava (Excise, Registration and Stamps) was redesignated as Special Chief Secretary (Excise). He will continue to hold the full additional charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture). The Registration and Stamps Department will be looked after by the Chief Secretary until further orders.

Additional CCL A Md Imtiaz was given full additional charge of the post of Secretary (Minorities Welfare).The Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation was posted as full additional charge of Director (Grama Volunteers/Ward Volunteers and Village Secretariats/Ward Secretariats) until further orders.

