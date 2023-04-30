Home States Andhra Pradesh

Operation Kaveri: 37 expatriates from Andhra rescued

As part of this, Indians are being shifted from Sudan to Jedda through ships as well as flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Published: 30th April 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Several batches of Indians are being brought back from strife-torn Sudan. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of Operation Kaveri, a rescue mission was launched by the Indian government. They rescued 37 expatriates of AP origin stuck in Sundan were safely reached their hometowns on Saturday.

As it was known, Sudan has been facing a conflict between the county’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days which claimed more than 427 lives including at least 273 civilians and over 3,700 have been wounded.

The central government has launched Operation Kaveri to bring back its nationals from Sudan which is around 4,000 people. As part of this, Indians are being shifted from Sudan to Jedda through ships as well as flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

According to the information gathered by APNRTS, 58 AP people were stuck in the strife-torn country. Out of which, 34 people have safely reached their native places safely till now.

APNRTS officials informed that, out of the 58 people, 37 people have reached India and as instructed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 34 of them were safely sent to their homes with the government bearing the travel costs.

Due to a lack of vaccination cards, the other three were kept under quarantine at Delhi and Bangalore airports, they informed. Another six AP people might reach Mumbai airport on Saturday night.

