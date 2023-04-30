Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, YSRC workers clash in Kuppam, additional force deployed

Jagan reportedly played an active role in the protest organised by TDP in Kuppam on April 15 and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A vehicle being set on fire during TDP-YSRC clash in Kuppam I express

By Express News Service

KUPPAM: TDP and YSRC workers clashed in Kuppam on Saturday following a dispute between the two groups at a Jatara at Lakshmipuram on Friday night. YSRC workers allegedly set two bikes on fire before attacking Telugu Yuvatha president Balu at HP Road in the town. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the clashing groups.

The additional force was deployed in the town to prevent any untoward incident. The police have identified the workers involved in the clash to register cases against them. A row over the setting up of banners at the Jatara reportedly led to the clash between the YSRC and TDP. A group of miscreants attacked TDP leader Jagan and his family members at Palarlapalle on Thursday night.

Jagan reportedly played an active role in the protest organised by TDP in Kuppam on April 15 and burnt the effigy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The miscreants forcibly entered the house of Jagan and destroyed furniture, besides attacking the TDP leader and his family members.

A complaint was also lodged on the incident with Kuppam police. Kuppam Urban CI Sridhar Reddy visited Jagan’s house at Palarlapalle and began an inquiry into the attack.

