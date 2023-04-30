Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam political heat to rise with visits of Jagan, Naidu 

The Chief Minister is likely to visit the city on May 11 to unveil the statue of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The political heat is likely to go up in May as both Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Visakhapatnam within a gap of a few days.

Jagan will be arriving here on May 3 to lay the foundation stone for the greenfield airport at Bhogapuram and Vizag Tech Centre at Rushikonda. He will also visit Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana’s house in Lawsons Bay Colony.

The Chief Minister is likely to visit the city on May 11 to unveil the statue of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Jagan is now focusing on launching various development projects ahead of the elections in 2024. He will also visit Vizag to lay the foundation stone for the sixth laning of the Bhogapuram-Visakhapatnam RK Beach Corridor Project for which Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the Centre’s approval at the recently held Global Investors Summit.

Meanwhile, Naidu will arrive here on May 12 to participate in the Idemi Karma Mana Rasthraniki protest. He will take part in roadshows in Pendurthi and Anakapalle. TDP cadre who are on a high following the party’s victory in the recent MLC graduate constituency election, are confident of a good response from people to Naidu’s visit. Naidu visited Vizag on April 5 to participate in the TDP Zone 1 review meeting.

