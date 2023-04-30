YSRC covers 1.45 crore households under mega survey in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has covered 1.45 crore households as part of the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu mega people’s survey and got 1.10 crore missed calls from people, pledging support to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. This shows 80% of households covered under the mega outreach programme have extended their support and reposed faith in the YSRC government, said Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, as the party concluded its campaign on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh says ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ in india’s biggest people’s survey!



As the party successfully completed the mass outreach programme, the YSRC leadership announced the results of Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, along with MLC Marri Rajasekhar, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Vijayawada East constituency incharge Devineni Avinash elaborated on the milestone achieved by 7 lakh party cadres and expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming response to the mega survey.

Highlighting the unprecedented results of the one-of-its-kind mega people’s survey, Ayodhya Rami Reddy said, “Indian politics has never seen such a survey before. The outcome of the survey is interesting and going to set a trend for other political parties to follow. In such a short time, 1.45 crore households participated in the survey and we have received over 1.10 crore missed calls from people.”

Extending gratitude to the party cadres, the MP said, “I want to thank all the grassroots workers of YSRC and the people of Andhra Pradesh for reposing faith in the leadership of Jagan. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen a people’s survey of this scale. Everyone who has been associated with this drive, must feel proud of what they have achieved.”

The YSRC launched the campaign on April 7 across the State. The party’s grassroots workers were asked to knock on the doors of all 1.6 crore households and capture the people’s choice as to who they trust for their and their children’s future.

Vishnu said, “Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa are among the top districts that saw maximum household participation in the mega people’s survey. In fact, it’s thrilling to see that the slogan ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ coined by the people themselves is reverberating loud on the ground today. The mega survey result is an endorsement of Jagan’s credibility and the response has motivated us to work harder.”

Throwing light on the exemplary party machinery, Rajasekhar said, “This milestone is not achieved overnight. The party trained seven lakh grassroots workers for over six months, and meticulously mapped the cadre at each level - be it households, secretariats, mandals, Assembly constituencies and districts. This strategic and calculated plan of action is what helped us get an overwhelming response from the public.”

Srinivas said, “The support of a staggering 1.45 crore families is a stamp of approval that people are satisfied with the work done by the YSRC government. The results have proved that the people of AP trust Jagan for their and their children’s future.”

