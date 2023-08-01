APCID launches ‘Vimukthi’ to fight human trafficking

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The women's protection cell wing of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) conducted a one-day workshop for police, Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshis (Mahila police) and other stakeholders, on anti-human trafficking and launched an exclusive campaign under the banner ‘Campaign Vimukthi’ on Monday.

The workshop was held at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada, where incharges from all the 26 district anti-human trafficking units, the general secretary of the state legal service authority (SLSA), officials of the child welfare department, labour department and representatives from various NGOs were present.

Addressing the workshop, CID SP KGV Saritha said that the workshop was conducted to mark the International Day Against Human Trafficking, which is celebrated every year on July 30, and explained about the human trafficking and types of trafficking being reported in the country.

She further explained that various initiatives are being implemented by APCID to control human trafficking in the State and said ‘Campaign Vimukthi’ is one such kind of initiative. “APCID is at the forefront in anti-human trafficking-related activities and appointed district level in charge to respond to any complaint related to trafficking,” Saritha said. SLSA general secretary M Babitha, Madras High Court advocate Rosan Rajan and others were present.

