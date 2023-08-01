Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM involved in Rs 7,000 crore housing scam, says Lokesh

Exuding confidence that the TDP will certainly come to power in 2024, Lokesh promised to develop Darsi and also to set up an industrial corridor at Donakonda.

Published: 01st August 2023

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to Rs 7,000 crore scam under the pretext of distributing one cent of land to the poor. Lokesh was addressing a public meeting at Mundlamuru in the Darsi Assembly segment in the combined Prakasam district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday.

He quipped that Jagan has raised the curtains for a new scam in the name of allotment of one cent land for the poor. “Besides the Rs 7,000 crore, the CM has swindled another Rs 2,200 crore for levelling these lands which are not useful for building houses,” he alleged.

The land will turn into swimming pools during rains and even the foundations laid by Jagan will disappear, Lokesh said. Accusing the YSRC MPs of only being involved in formulating strategies to escape from cases, he sought to know what happened to the promise made to the voters on the special category status.

Exuding confidence that the TDP will certainly come to power in 2024, Lokesh promised to develop Darsi and also to set up an industrial corridor at Donakonda.

