Fed up with govt apathy, tribals build 60m iron bridge

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Following years of government apathy, tribesmen of Bori and Bandiguda villages at Kurupam mandal in the district took up the responsibility to build a 60-metre-long iron bridge over Votti Gedda stream.

Even as pleas for road connectivity fell on deaf ears, the villagers pooled Rs 40,000 from both villages to build the bridge on their own. Interestingly, the villagers had built a bamboo bridge parallel to the new bridge in 2022. However, with the structure crumbling down, the villagers took the decision to build an iron bridge.

It may be noted that Bandiguda and Bori villages had no road connectivity over the past few decades. At least 50 families had a tough time reaching Gotivada to meet their basic needs when the Votti Gedda stream used to be in spate. The villagers were forced to cross the stream in a dangerous way. Even students had to risk their lives by crossing the stream in order to reach their schools. The villagers are of the view that though they staged a protest demanding the construction of a bridge several times, there was no response from the government.

The previous government sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for the bridge after then Kurupam MLA Pamula Puspha Srivani staged a protest in the Assembly. However, the construction work never saw the light of the day. Angry over inaction, the villagers built a bamboo bridge in October 2022 to mount pressure on the government, but in vain. This prompted the villagers to opt for a permanent solution.

They decided to construct an iron bridge across the stream. As a part of this, the villagers pooled Rs 1,000 from every household and launched works for installing the iron bridge under Shramadanam two days ago. However, the bridge installation works were halted briefly as Votti Gedda was in spate.

Villager Biddika Prameela said, “We have been waiting for the bridge for three decades. We are facing difficulty buying ration from Gotivada. We are afraid to send our children to school when Votti Gedda swells. So, we decided to build the bridge.”

Another villager, Arika Rangarao of Bori village, said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kurupam on June 28 to launch Jagananna Ammavodi. However, nobody put this to CM’s notice,”

