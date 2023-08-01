Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flood water recedes at Dowleswaram, Bhadrachalam, relief operations in full swing

Chintur, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Yetapaka mandals in the ASR district are coming back to normalcy with the floods receding at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

River Godavari in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo | Express)

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The flood water from river Godavari has started receding at Dowleswaram barrage and Bhadrachalam, resulting in the dip of inflows at both areas. However, the Godavari Delta continues to receive huge inflows that arrive upstream of the Polavaram irrigation project.

According to the reports reaching here, the water level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 40 feet and 14.5 feet at Dowleswaram on Monday evening. Flood Conservator R Kasi Visveswararao told TNIE, that the warnings have been withdrawn at Bhadrachalam, and at Dowleswaram second warning would be withdrawn by Tuesday evening, once the water level comes down to 13.75 feet mark. He said about 14.50 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram into the sea.

With the floodwater receding at Dowleswaram and Bhadrachalam, now the authorities are focussing on the rehabilitation activities in ASR, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari and Konaseema districts. West Godavari district Collector P Prasanti on Monday made a whirlwind tour in Ayodhya Lanka, Ravilanka, Marrimula and other island villages in Achanta mandal and spoke to the flood victims and assured them to extend all possible help immediately.

On the other hand, Eluru district Collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh visited the Komatilanka area and took stock of the road that got washed away due to floods in Budameru and Ramileru on Sunday. He informed that there are 450 families in Komati Lanka and food is being provided to the people.

“Out of 435 families, 50 families went to Aswarao pet town, 99 families trekked the hillock near the forest and 286 families remained in Rudramkota village in Velerupadu mandal. About 34 habitations in the Velerupadu mandal were cut off from the outside world, and completely marooned for the last seven days,” Eluru joint collector B Lavanyaveni said.

Meanwhile, Chintur, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Yetapaka mandals in the ASR district are coming back to normalcy with the floods receding at Bhadrachalam on Monday.ASR district Collector Sumit Kumar said that each family would be given 25 kg of rice, one litre of edible oil and dal immediately.

