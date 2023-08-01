Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on comprehensive land re-survey in villages: CM

CM stated that the government is giving Rs 18,750 each to members of women’s self-help groups every year totalling Rs 75,000 in four years under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on comprehensive land re-survey in villages. Besides suggesting the officials focus on the construction of digital libraries, he also wanted them to encourage the self-employment of women under the Cheyutha scheme.

Reviewing with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments in his camp office on Monday, the CM felt that the women would be benefited a lot if they were linked to the women empowerment scheme immediately after crediting the first instalment funds under Cheyutha.

Stating that the government is giving Rs 18,750 each to members of women’s self-help groups every year totalling Rs 75,000 in four years under YSR Cheyutha, Jagan asked the officials to focus on providing them bank loans and encouraging them to start self-employment units.

The CM was informed that in July, 62,99,393 persons were given a pension and an amount of Rs 1,735.36 crore was spent on this per month, while Rs 19,178.17 crore was given under YSR Aasara and Rs 14,129.11 crore was incurred under YSR Zero Interest Scheme in the last three years.

The officials informed that the Mahila Marts established by the SHGs have done a business of Rs 32.44 crore and 36 Mahila Marts have been established so far.

Explaining about the progress of the State in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the officials informed the Chief Minister that AP has put up an exemplary performance at the national level by completing 18.90 crore man days under the NREGA as against the target of 24 crore man days in the current fiscal. Out of a total estimated expenditure of Rs 9,600 crore, Rs 3,860 crore would be paid towards wages, they said.

Under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku- Bhu Raksha, a drone survey of lands has been completed in 10, 943 villages and land documents are being handed over to the owners. Deputy CM (PR & RD) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheyutha scheme self-employment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp