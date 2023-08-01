Focus on comprehensive land re-survey in villages: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on comprehensive land re-survey in villages. Besides suggesting the officials focus on the construction of digital libraries, he also wanted them to encourage the self-employment of women under the Cheyutha scheme.

Reviewing with the officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments in his camp office on Monday, the CM felt that the women would be benefited a lot if they were linked to the women empowerment scheme immediately after crediting the first instalment funds under Cheyutha.

Stating that the government is giving Rs 18,750 each to members of women’s self-help groups every year totalling Rs 75,000 in four years under YSR Cheyutha, Jagan asked the officials to focus on providing them bank loans and encouraging them to start self-employment units.

The CM was informed that in July, 62,99,393 persons were given a pension and an amount of Rs 1,735.36 crore was spent on this per month, while Rs 19,178.17 crore was given under YSR Aasara and Rs 14,129.11 crore was incurred under YSR Zero Interest Scheme in the last three years.

The officials informed that the Mahila Marts established by the SHGs have done a business of Rs 32.44 crore and 36 Mahila Marts have been established so far.

Explaining about the progress of the State in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the officials informed the Chief Minister that AP has put up an exemplary performance at the national level by completing 18.90 crore man days under the NREGA as against the target of 24 crore man days in the current fiscal. Out of a total estimated expenditure of Rs 9,600 crore, Rs 3,860 crore would be paid towards wages, they said.

Under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku- Bhu Raksha, a drone survey of lands has been completed in 10, 943 villages and land documents are being handed over to the owners. Deputy CM (PR & RD) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.

