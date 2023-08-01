Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC pulls up two power officials for contempt

A few shift operators, junior linemen and junior engineers from the Chittoor district had approached the HC seeking its directions to the officials for payment of minimum wages.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday took serious exception to the attitude adopted by AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited  CMD Santhosh Rao and former CMD of AP Transmission Corporation B Sreedhar, who is currently the member secretary of the State Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Hearing their appeal challenging the verdict of a single judge sentencing them to one-month simple imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on charges of contempt of court, a division bench comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and T Rajasekhar Rao found fault with the petitioners for not respecting the court’s instructions.

The bench set aside the directions of the single judge and issued interim orders, directing the respondents in the case to file a counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to four weeks. A few shift operators, junior linemen and junior engineers from the Chittoor district had approached the HC seeking its directions to the officials for payment of minimum wages. A single-judge bench heard the case and directed the officials to take action on their request.

However, the petitioners filed a contempt of court case as the officials did not respond. Taking the matter seriously, the single judge on July 21 sentenced them to one-month simple imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine. Both officials were directed to surrender before the High Court registrar general.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra pradesh High CourtAndhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp