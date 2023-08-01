Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation for Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation for the Inorbit Mall, which is to be constructed by the Raheja group with a 600 crore investment in Visakhapatnam city.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the mall spread over 13 acres will be a jewel of the city. The chief minister said the mall will be the biggest in South India and it will change the facet of the city. A land parcel of two-and-a-half acres was also earmarked for IT space to be created by Raheja Group, he said. The mall will provide direct employment to 8000 people, he added.

The Raheja group was keen on constructing a five-star hotel, he said and added his government will extend full support to it.

``The government is just a phone call away,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted. The chief minister also laid foundation stones for various works amounting to Rs 138 crore which are to be taken up by the GVMC.

