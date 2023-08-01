Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jawan laid to rest with state honours in Konaseema

RDO of Ramachandrapuram Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Army, Navy officers and local leaders participated in the last rites.

Officials carry the coffin of 40-year-old Havildar Srinivasu Pitta at Bhimnagar Pekeru village in K Gangavaram mandal of Konaseema district on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A pall of gloom descended as an Indian Army soldier Srinivasu Pitta (40), was laid to rest with military honours in his native village after he was killed in an alleged terrorist attack on July 29. The State government, in an official statement, said that Srinivasu of Bhimnagar Pekeru village in K Gangavaram mandal of Konaseema district died in a terror attack but did not specify where it took place. According to the family members, Srinivasu joined the Army in 2001.

Srinivas is survived by his wife Srilakshmi, daughters Suman Sri, Srilatha and son Sakshanth.I&PR minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna paid floral tributes to the martyred jawan and consoled the jawan’s family. RDO of Ramachandrapuram Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Army, Navy officers and local leaders participated in the last rites.

“It is a solemn occasion where floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Havildar Srinivasu Pitta of 16 Madras Regiment (Travancore), a Battle Casualty on arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport. A wreath laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at the Airport with a Ceremonial Guard of the Navy in attendance. Wreaths were also placed by the officials from Station HQs (Army), district administration, the city police and NCC as a mark of respect to the deceased at Visakhapatnam,’’ a statement by the Indian Navy said.

