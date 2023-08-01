Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 93 lakh pleas resolved in 31 days

The survey has been completed in 15,004 village and ward secretariats across the State. Volunteers visited 1.42 crore houses in 2.68 lakh clusters.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Jagananna Suraksha programme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 95,96,436 petitions received under the Jagananna Suraksha programme, 93.36 lakh petitions were resolved in 31 days. The one-month door-to-door survey was formally launched by the State government on July 1 with the objective to ensure all eligible people receive the benefits of welfare schemes and to issue a total of 11 certificates, including those that are necessary for school, college and university admissions, on a priority basis. The certificates were delivered to people at their doorstep without collecting user charges.

The survey has been completed in 15,004 village and ward secretariats across the State. Volunteers visited 1.42 crore houses in 2.68 lakh clusters. The highest of 7,65,722 petitions were received in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, of which 7,62,655 were resolved. On the other hand, the least of petitions 1,27,474 were received from Paravathipuram-Manyam and of them 1,22,300 were resolved.

According to officials, a total of 45,33,654 integrated certificates, 41,50,275 income certificates, 7,326 OBC certificates, 2,366 marriage certificates, 16,373 family certificates, 1,40,114 Adangal Certificates, 2,70,194 1B certificates were issued in the last one month.

Besides, 6,511 Arogyasri and 15,081 new rice cards were issued. A total of 89,102 requests to make changes in ration cards and 4,631 petitions to make changes to pattadar passbooks were received. Besides, 2,72,305 requests to link mobile numbers with Aadhar were raised. Officials said people earlier used to run from pillar to post, which not only consumed time and money but put lots of pressure on people.

