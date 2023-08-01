Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1,729 crore released for distribution of pension

Call centres have been set up at offices of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in all districts to monitor the disbursement.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday released Rs 1,729.22 crore to all Village/Ward Secretariats in the State through welfare corporations for payment of pensions to 62.77 lakh beneficiaries. Pensions will be distributed from July 1 to 5.

According to Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, pensions will be disbursed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries through pensioner biometric authentication, iris authentication, Aadhaar-based facial authentication, Real-time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS) or pensioners facial authentication.

Around 2.66 lakh volunteers will attend programme for distribution of pension. As many as 15,000 Welfare Education Assistants/Ward Welfare Development Secretaries will also take part. Call centres have been set up at offices of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in all districts to monitor the disbursement.

