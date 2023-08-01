Rs 1,729 crore released for distribution of pension
Call centres have been set up at offices of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in all districts to monitor the disbursement.
Published: 01st August 2023 08:09 AM | Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:13 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday released Rs 1,729.22 crore to all Village/Ward Secretariats in the State through welfare corporations for payment of pensions to 62.77 lakh beneficiaries. Pensions will be distributed from July 1 to 5.
According to Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, pensions will be disbursed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries through pensioner biometric authentication, iris authentication, Aadhaar-based facial authentication, Real-time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS) or pensioners facial authentication.
Around 2.66 lakh volunteers will attend programme for distribution of pension. As many as 15,000 Welfare Education Assistants/Ward Welfare Development Secretaries will also take part. Call centres have been set up at offices of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in all districts to monitor the disbursement.