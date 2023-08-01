Home States Andhra Pradesh

State records normal rainfall of 131.10 mm till July end

Out of 26 districts, five districts registered large excess rainfall and 10 districts registered excess rainfall.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rain lashed in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, which witnessed deficit rainfall for the first 50 days of the current year due to the late arrival of the Southwest monsoon, registered normal rainfall by the end of July. According to the IMD Amaravati division, by the end of July, the State has to receive 131.1 mm of rainfall, which is normal. However, the State has registered 151.5 mm, thanks to the recent spell of heavy rains in the State in the last week of July. By the end of June, the state had registered 37 per cent of rains

Out of 26 districts, five districts registered large excess rainfall and 10 districts registered excess rainfall. Normal rainfall was reported in eight districts, while three districts reported deficient rainfall. Tirupati district registered the highest deficit rainfall of 41 per cent, while Chittoor and Annamaiah districts followed with 39 per cent and 32 per cent deficit rainfall, respectively.  

Among the five districts which registered large excess rainfall, Visakhapatnam tops the chart with a 159 per cent surplus. As against normal rainfall of 119.9 mm, the district received 310.9 mm rainfall. Followed by Krishna district with 108 per cent rainfall (398.5 mm against the normal of 191.2 mm), Vizianagaram district with 95 per cent (323.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 165.7 mm),

