TDP chief to begin visits to irrigation projects today

Besides conducting a roadshow in Nandikotkur, Naidu will visit Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme and Bhanakacherla head regulator on the first day of his tour.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will kick-off his field visits to irrigation projects from the combined Kurnool district from Tuesday. The yellow party had announced that Naidu will personally visit the irrigation projects taken up across the State to expose the failures of the YSRC government in completing them.

Besides conducting a roadshow in Nandikotkur, Naidu will visit Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme and Bhanakacherla head regulator on the first day of his tour.

On the second day, the TDP chief will visit the irrigation projects in the Kadapa district and on the third and fourth day, he will visit the projects in Anantapur and Chittoor districts respectively. Later, he will continue his visit to the other projects in Coastal Andhra.

