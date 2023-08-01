TTD set to host twin Brahmotsavams this year

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to host twin Brahmotsavams in the successive months of September and October due to ‘Adhika Masam’.TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, who chaired a maiden review meeting with all the departments of the temple in Tirumala on Monday, said that Salakatla Brahmotsavams would be held from September 18-26, while Navaratri Brahmotsavams would be conducted from October 15-23. “We have commenced our arrangements in advance. A review meeting with district administration will be held after a fortnight,” the EO maintained.

Speaking to reporters, the EO stated that with Dhwajarohanam being one of the important days during the annual Brahmotsavams, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would present silk robes to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government. The other important days include Garuda Seva on September 22, Golden Chariot on September 23, Rathotsavam on September 25, and Chakrasnanam on September 26.

“Similarly, the Navaratri Brahmotsavams will commence on October 15 followed by Garuda Vahanam on October 19, Pushpaka Vimanam on October 20, Golden Chariot on October 22. The annual fete will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 23,” he explained.

Keeping the auspicious Puratasi month in view, which would begin from September 18, the TTD decided to cancel break darshan. While no recommendation would be accepted for providing darshan to more common devotees, protocol darshan would be allowed. As the Puratasi month coincides with the Brahmotsavams, a heavy pilgrim rush is being expected. “The Puratasi Saturdays will fall on September 23, 30 and October 7, 14. Hassle-free darshan must be ensured,’’ the EO informed officials.

