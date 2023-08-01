Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD set to host twin Brahmotsavams this year

Keeping the auspicious Puratasi month in view, which would begin from September 18, the TTD decided to cancel break darshan.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to host twin Brahmotsavams in the successive months of September and October due to ‘Adhika Masam’.TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, who chaired a maiden review meeting with all the departments of the temple in Tirumala on Monday, said that Salakatla Brahmotsavams would be held from September 18-26, while Navaratri Brahmotsavams would be conducted from October 15-23. “We have commenced our arrangements in advance. A review meeting with district administration will be held after a fortnight,” the EO maintained.

Speaking to reporters, the EO stated that with Dhwajarohanam being one of the important days during the annual Brahmotsavams,  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would present silk robes to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government. The other important days include Garuda Seva on September 22, Golden Chariot on September 23, Rathotsavam on September 25, and Chakrasnanam on September 26.

“Similarly, the Navaratri Brahmotsavams will commence on October 15 followed by Garuda Vahanam on October 19, Pushpaka Vimanam on October 20, Golden Chariot on October 22. The annual fete will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 23,” he explained.

Keeping the auspicious Puratasi month in view, which would begin from September 18, the TTD decided to cancel break darshan. While no recommendation would be accepted for providing darshan to more common devotees, protocol darshan would be allowed.  As the Puratasi month coincides with the Brahmotsavams, a heavy pilgrim rush is being expected. “The Puratasi Saturdays will fall on September 23, 30 and October 7, 14. Hassle-free darshan must be ensured,’’ the EO informed officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsBrahmotsavam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp