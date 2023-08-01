YSRC plans to woo cadre in Anantapur amid internal rifts

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a bid to retain its strength in Anantapur, the ruling YSRC is formulating plans to reconnect with the cadre in all segments ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls. Internal bickering within the party has become a worrying factor for the party as it could affect its chances to win.

The dominance of a few leaders in the majority of the constituencies has been attracting the ire of the secondary cadre in the district. Now, the YSRC has swung into action to lure the cadre as it is one of the deciding factors for winning a majority of seats in the elections.

It may be noted that ruling party legislators, including PV Sidda Reddy in Kadiri, former minister Shankarnarayana in Penukonda, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in Tadipatri, Jonnalagadda Padmavati in Singanamala, Tippe Swamy in Madakasira, and Child and Welfare Minister V Usha Sri Charan in Kalyanadurgam, have been facing criticism from local leaders in their respective constituencies.

It is learnt that YSRC MLAs and key leaders have instructed local revenue officials to prioritise distribution of house sites at mandal level and houses in Jagananna housing colonies.“We have been continuously creating awareness among people on the welfare and development programmes being introduced by the YSRC government in the district. The party has a strong cadre in the district. We have been organising meetings with the cadre and resolving their issues,” said Penukonda MLA and YSRC Sathya Sai district president M Shankarnarayana.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is also planning to give priority to leaders who were chosen by the local cadre for gaining a maximum number of votes.

ANANTAPUR: In a bid to retain its strength in Anantapur, the ruling YSRC is formulating plans to reconnect with the cadre in all segments ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls. Internal bickering within the party has become a worrying factor for the party as it could affect its chances to win. The dominance of a few leaders in the majority of the constituencies has been attracting the ire of the secondary cadre in the district. Now, the YSRC has swung into action to lure the cadre as it is one of the deciding factors for winning a majority of seats in the elections. It may be noted that ruling party legislators, including PV Sidda Reddy in Kadiri, former minister Shankarnarayana in Penukonda, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in Tadipatri, Jonnalagadda Padmavati in Singanamala, Tippe Swamy in Madakasira, and Child and Welfare Minister V Usha Sri Charan in Kalyanadurgam, have been facing criticism from local leaders in their respective constituencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is learnt that YSRC MLAs and key leaders have instructed local revenue officials to prioritise distribution of house sites at mandal level and houses in Jagananna housing colonies.“We have been continuously creating awareness among people on the welfare and development programmes being introduced by the YSRC government in the district. The party has a strong cadre in the district. We have been organising meetings with the cadre and resolving their issues,” said Penukonda MLA and YSRC Sathya Sai district president M Shankarnarayana. Meanwhile, the ruling party is also planning to give priority to leaders who were chosen by the local cadre for gaining a maximum number of votes.