Ambati to produce film on PK’s life, urges people to suggest good title

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the character of Shyam Babu in Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s recent flick Bro, which resembles Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, generated much political heat, Ambati on Tuesday said he would also produce a movie on the life of Pawan.

“I am looking for a good name for the movie and some of them, which I thought would be ‘MRO (Marriage Relations Offender), Marriages - Divorces or Nitya Pellikoduku’. Those who suggest a good title will be rewarded with Rs 1,116,” announced Ambati, known for his satirical punches, at a media conference.

He revealed that the story of the movie revolves around a middle-class family, where one of the brothers is raised by his siblings, who are into films and goes on to become a celebrity.“The star preaches about patriotism and nationalism, but on the other side of the coin, he deceives women, marries and divorces them. The climax will be in such a way that the entire women's community will appreciate it,” he narrated.

The Water Resources Minister said he welcomes direct political satires or movies like the ones produced by Ram Gopal Varma, but it is unfortunate that some people are creating unnecessary controversies.

He also asked Tollywood directors, actors and writers not to hit below the belt or else they will have to face the consequences. “Pawan Kalyan has received remuneration from the funds collected by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, a TDP leader, and it is nothing but paying package to him,” he observed, adding that as the film was a big disaster the unit was creating controversies.

VIJAYAWADA: As the character of Shyam Babu in Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s recent flick Bro, which resembles Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, generated much political heat, Ambati on Tuesday said he would also produce a movie on the life of Pawan. “I am looking for a good name for the movie and some of them, which I thought would be ‘MRO (Marriage Relations Offender), Marriages - Divorces or Nitya Pellikoduku’. Those who suggest a good title will be rewarded with Rs 1,116,” announced Ambati, known for his satirical punches, at a media conference. He revealed that the story of the movie revolves around a middle-class family, where one of the brothers is raised by his siblings, who are into films and goes on to become a celebrity.“The star preaches about patriotism and nationalism, but on the other side of the coin, he deceives women, marries and divorces them. The climax will be in such a way that the entire women's community will appreciate it,” he narrated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Water Resources Minister said he welcomes direct political satires or movies like the ones produced by Ram Gopal Varma, but it is unfortunate that some people are creating unnecessary controversies. He also asked Tollywood directors, actors and writers not to hit below the belt or else they will have to face the consequences. “Pawan Kalyan has received remuneration from the funds collected by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, a TDP leader, and it is nothing but paying package to him,” he observed, adding that as the film was a big disaster the unit was creating controversies.