CM discusses growth with NITI Aayog team

The NITI Aayog team suggested that the government submit a comprehensive report highlighting development and reforms being implemented in the State.

A NITI Aayog delegation, led by Additional Secretary V Radha, calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government is trying to put Visakhapatnam on the global map by developing Bhogapuram International Airport, Mulapeta Sea Port, Data Centre, seaport and airport connectivity, Inorbit Mall and other major projects.

Jagan on Tuesday discussed the issues of development and welfare policies with a delegation of NITI Aayog, led by Additional Secretary V Radha, at his camp office in Tadepalli. “It is a welcome development that Visakhapatnam is among the four cities selected for urbanisation and industrialisation in the country,” he told it.

It was also informed of the reforms being implemented in agriculture, education and health and medical sectors, the establishment of RBKs, village and ward secretariats, implementation of Nadu-Nedu and the development of seaports and airports.

The delegation lauded the functioning of the official machinery and the efforts of the government to achieve rapid economic development. The NITI Aayog team suggested that the government submit a comprehensive report highlighting development and reforms being implemented in the State. “We are ready to extend all necessary support to the government,” it assured the Chief Minister.

