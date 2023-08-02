CM lays stone for Inorbit mall, sets ground for I.T. space 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Besides building the biggest Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam, the K Raheja Group will also develop an IT Space and an international convention centre as part of the second phase of its investment plans in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday.

He laid the foundation stone for the mall, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 600 crore and create 8,000 di jobs. The government has allotted 17 acres for the project in Kailasapuram. While the mall will come up in 13 acres, the IT Space and convention centre will be built on the remaining four acres and employ around 3,000 people.

Speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony and unveiling of the plaque, the Chief Minister pointed out that Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad was built in an area of 7-8 acres, but the one at Vizag will come up in 12-13 acres. “This will be the biggest Inorbit Mall in South India,” he added.

“During my last visit, I laid the stone for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, Adani Data Centre and Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district. The establishment of the mall will transform North Andhra forever and pave the path for development in the region, he asserted.

Stating that the Raheja Group has been allotted 350 acres at Hindupur in Anantapur district for setting up a textile and electronic hardware hub which will create 15,000 jobs, the Chief Minister promised to aggressively expedite procedures to complete the formalities as requested.

Thanking K Raheja Group chairman Neel Raheja, COO Sravan Kumar and CEO Rajneesh Mahajan for coming forward to set up the retail facility, he said, “You go ahead with your investments. We are here to support you. Official machinery is just a call away to solve the problems of industrialists.”

Lauding the government for its proactive role, Neel Raheja recalled his meeting with former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Asserting that the mall will be the largest retail project in the State, Neel said, “The project promises to redefine its retail landscape by presenting its people with an aspirational social space that will create a new benchmark in the country.”

Further, he said, Raheja Group, which has set up Inorbit Malls in Vijayawada, Guntur and Rajahmundry, will set up similar malls in Nellore, Kakinada and Tirupati soon.“We will build hotels and other landmark complexes not just in Visakhapatnam, but also in other parts of the State too,” he added. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also laid the stone for works worth Rs 138 crore, including smart roads and eat streets, which will be taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Later, the Chief Minister launched Andhra University’s Startup and Technology Incubation Hub (A Hub), Pharma Incubation and Biological Monitoring Hub (Element), Digital Zone and Smart Class Room Complex (Algorithm), School of International Business and Andhra University Avanti Aquaculture Skill Entrepreneurship Hub (AU Avanti) at the varsity campus.

