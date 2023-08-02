CM spent mere Rs 2,000 crore on irrigation in Rayalaseema: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commencing his 10-day field visit to the irrigation projects from the combined Kurnool district, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terming him a traitor of Rayalaseema.

Naidu said while the previous TDP regime spent Rs 68,000 crore on irrigation projects in five years, the YSRC government has spent a meagre Rs 22,000 crore in the last four years. An expenditure of Rs 12,400 crore was made on the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema by the previous TDP regime, whereas the YSRC government had spent only Rs 2,000 crore, he said and demanded a reply from Jagan as to why so small amount was spent on the irrigation projects in the region.

“After borrowing Rs 10 lakh crore, only Rs 2,000 crore has been spent on the projects in Rayalaseema and the entire public money has gone totally to waste. Jagan either should answer the questions posed by people till now or resign after tendering an apology to them,” Naidu demanded. Addressing a roadshow at Nandikotkur, the TDP chief said the irrigation development in the State got totally reversed due to the destructive policies of the YSRC government.

Asserting that the TDP had declared war on the destruction of the irrigation projects, Naidu said as part of it he would visit all the projects in the State to bring awareness among the people. Observing that he is now embarking on ‘Yuddha Bheri’ from Nandikotkur to Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district, Naidu said he would tour about 2,500 km as part of it.

“The person, who had come to power by seeking a single opportunity, has deceived the State and the people of Rayalaseema,” he said and predicted that Jagan will never get another opportunity. Naidu visited Muchumarri and Banakacherla irrigation projects on the first day of his yatra. “After coming back to power, I will certainly focus on resolving the water crisis in the backward Rayalaseema region,” he asserted.

