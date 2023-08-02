Home States Andhra Pradesh

EoI for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant disinvestment yet to begin

The Union Minister said that the terms and conditions of the transaction are finalised only in the second stage after the EoI stage is completed.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has made it clear that there is no compulsory clause that none of the existing workforces will be retrenched in the disinvestment process of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, in reply to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha.

The MP sought to know the current status of the VSP disinvestment and whether it is going to be completed in 2023-24. “The process of appointment of advisors for the transaction through a bidding process has been completed. The Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested eligible parties is yet to be issued,” the minister said.

Asked whether the disinvestment conditions entail the new buyer to make fresh investments and expand existing manufacturing facilities, the Union Minister said the terms and conditions of the transaction are finalised only in the second stage after the EoI stage is completed.

“At present, the EoI stage has not been initiated yet. However, while finalising the terms and conditions of the transaction, the legitimate concerns of employees are suitably addressed,” he assured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel PlantExpression of interest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp