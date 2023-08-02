Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four government hospitals bag Muskan certificates

Certificates are based on the scores secured by the hospitals given for having quality standards at different levels.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four government hospitals in the State have bagged Muskan certificates from the Central government in recognition of the services they provide for the healthcare of pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants and newborns.

These certificates were awarded to RIMS Teaching Hospital in Srikakulam, Government General Hospital in Kurnool, District Hospital in Markapuram in Prakasam district, and Primary Health Centers in Repalle of Bapatla district.

Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, disclosed in a letter to MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) that these certificates will be given to these hospitals in Srikakulam, Kurnool, Prakasam, and Bapatla districts.

He further stated that these certificates are based on the scores secured by the hospitals given for having quality standards at different levels.

In this regard, a team of senior officials from the Central Health and Family Welfare department has collected information from people on the services being provided by various departments in the respective health centres as per the list prescribed by the Central Government, the Special Chief Secretary informed.

