Gusty winds and showers likely across coastal Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: With north-westerly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the North Coast of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam are likely to receive light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers at one or two places on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati, thunderstorms are likely to occur in one or two places. Gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 kmph-40 kmph are anticipated for the next two days. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) is likely to experience light to moderate rains at one or two places. Rayalaseema region is also likely to experience light to moderate rains at one or two places.

The IMD also stated that the well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of the North Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. As of Tuesday, the depression is located near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 91.5°E over the northeast Bay of Bengal, approximately 200 km southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 430 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

The depression is expected to further intensify into a deep depression and move north-westward, crossing the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara by the evening of August 1. Afterwards, it is projected to continue moving west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours.

2,350 hectares of crops were damaged in Konaseema

The flood fury reported last week has left a trail of destruction in Konaseema district. The flood waters continue to overflow through several villages and causeways, while many have submerged in at least 11 mandals of the district. With water stagnating the agricultural fields, at least 6,042 agricultural farmers stare at a major crop loss this year. Over 2,350.60 hectares of horticulture crops like banana, papaya, betelvine and other crops have been completely inundated.

First warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram

The State water resources department withdrew the first flood warning at Dowleswaram barrage on Tuesday. Flood conservator R Kasi Visveswararao said that 9 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from Dowleswaram barrage into the sea, however, he warned the people residing in the low-lying areas to stay alert. The water level began to recede speedily in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam, Polavaram and Rajahmundry and in the Sabari river at Chintur and Kunavaram

