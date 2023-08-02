Hathiram mutt head to face action over ‘irregularities’: Endowments Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that action would be taken against Arjun Das, the Mahanth of the Hathiram Mutt in Tirupati, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters after holding a review meeting with endowments officials, the minister said that the panel appointed by the State government to look into the irregularities at the Mutt found evidence against the Mahanth. Satyanarayana said that there were several allegations against Arjun Das. “There are allegations that he earned crores of rupees by renting out mutt assets illegally,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das filed a petition against the government.“Following the directions of the High Court, the government will take action against him through the State Dharmika Parishad. The committee has confirmed 16 allegations against Arjun Das and after observing the report Dharmika Parishad of the state has taken the decision to take an action against him,” the minister elaborated.

He said that the Hindu Dharma Pracharam will begin from Lord Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram on August 6 and will be continued for one month. He claimed that the construction of 1,917 temples, which were taken up with the Srivani trust, would be completed by November.

