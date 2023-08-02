Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hathiram mutt head to face action over ‘irregularities’: Endowments Minister

The minister said that the panel appointed by the State government to look into the irregularities at the Mutt found evidence against the Mahanth.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister  (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that action would be taken against Arjun Das, the Mahanth of the Hathiram Mutt in Tirupati, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters after holding a review meeting with endowments officials, the minister said that the panel appointed by the State government to look into the irregularities at the Mutt found evidence against the Mahanth. Satyanarayana said that there were several allegations against Arjun Das. “There are allegations that he earned crores of rupees by renting out mutt assets illegally,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Arjun Das filed a petition against the government.“Following the directions of the High Court, the government will take action against him through the State Dharmika Parishad. The committee has confirmed 16 allegations against Arjun Das and after observing the report Dharmika Parishad of the state has taken the decision to take an action against him,” the minister elaborated.

He said that the Hindu Dharma Pracharam will begin from Lord Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram on August 6 and will be continued for one month. He claimed that the construction of 1,917 temples, which were taken up with the Srivani trust, would be completed by November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathiram Mutt Lord Satyanarayana Swamy TempleHindu Dharma Pracharam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp