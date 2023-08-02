Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jawan from Andhra Pradesh sacrifices life in Jammu and Kashmir

Surendra’s mortal remains will be brought to his native place by Wednesday, where he is survived by his parents, Subbaiah and Subbamma, a sister and a brother.

Army jawan Sirigiri Surendra. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An Indian Army jawan from Nandyal district was killed in an alleged terror attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The jawan was identified as Sirigiri Surendra (24), a native of Krishna Nagar village under Madduru Grama Panchayat limits in Pamulapadu mandal.

He is survived by his parents, Subbaiah and Subbamma, a sister and a brother. According to information reaching here, Surendra joined the Indian Army on March 31, 2019.

“Initially, reports stated that Surendra might have shot himself with his service weapon while on duty at the army camp. However, the defence authorities later confirmed that the jawan lost his life during exchange of fire,” Pamulapadu sub-inspector of Police Ashok told TNIE. He said Surendra’s mortal remains will be brought to his native place by Wednesday.

